The summer music season peaks this weekend with two big acts landing in Auckland for performances on the same night.

Mumford & Sons headline their own music festival at Western Springs on Saturday night, at the same time that American hip-hop star Anderson Paak takes the stage at Spark Arena.

It's the first visit from the British banjo-rockers since their last show here in 2015, and they'll be playing on the back of their new album Delta.

Their mini-festival kicks off at 5pm with Kiwi singer-songwriter Tiny Ruins, followed by Angie McMahon, Michael Kiwanuka and Leon Bridges, with Mumford & Sons taking the stage at 9pm.

Advertisement

Their show is part of a 60-date tour behind Delta, and lead singer Marcus Mumford recently told the Herald the band couldn't wait to get here.

"I can't f***ing wait mate," he said. "I'm not joking: New Zealand is my favourite country to tour in, in the world."

Little is known about the rest of their festival, but a press release boasted: "Mumford & Sons themselves curate the day's entertainment with a strong emphasis on celebrating the diverse businesses, culture and community of the city or town that welcomes them."

Fine weather is forecast for the outdoor event, with Metservice predicting a high of 24 degrees.

Meanwhile, hip-hop crooner Anderson Paak follows up his stellar appearance at Laneway last year - a performance praised as one of the best the festival has seen - with a headlining show of his own.

His Spark Arena show was upgraded from the Logan Campbell Centre due to demand from fans, and he'll be playing on the back of his acclaimed new album Oxnard.

Recent setlists shows .Paak, a frequent collaborator with Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak, playing plenty of songs from his first two albums, including The Waters, Heart Don't Stand A Chance and Milk n' Honey.

Doors open for the indoor show at 7pm, with opener Nai Palm kicking things off at 8pm, and Anderson .Paak due on stage at 9pm.

Tickets for both shows are available through Ticketmaster.