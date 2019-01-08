R Kelly isn't happy about his recent documentary series Surviving R Kelly.

According to a recent TMZ report, the R&B star plans to sue "everybody" involved in Lifetime's recent TV series.

"The sources say R. Kelly is resolute – as one source put it: 'He's going to sue everybody who had anything to do with this'," TMZ reported a source as saying.

A Facebook page defending Kelly has been taken down for violating Facebook's terms and conditions.

The six-part series alleges Kelly, among other things, ran a sex cult, liked to be called "Daddy," and used his status to gain access to underage girls, including rising singer Aaliyah.

It includes an interview with his former backing singer Jovante Cunningham, who says: "He destroyed a lot of people. I can't stress to you enough how people are still suffering behind things that went on 20 years ago."

Kelly's already discussed the series, claiming it was a "vendetta" against him. He denied knowing many of the women in the series, and said "the other half hate him for various personal and professional reasons".

He's also admitted that he hasn't seen the show.

Surviving R Kelly sparked an outcry and backlash against the singer, including high profile star Chance the Rapper, who apolised for working with him in 2015.