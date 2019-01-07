HBO has unveiled a new showreel for its upcoming slate of TV shows in 2019, featuring brand-new footage from the final season of Game of Thrones.

The four-second clip of Game of Thrones' eighth season reveals an aerial shot of Winterfell, with what appears to be Daenerys Targaryen's army outside.

We then see Jon Snow introduce Daenerys to his sister, Sansa Stark, who tells the Mother of Dragons: "Winterfell is yours, your grace".

The transaction hints at tension between Sansa and Jon, which was alluded to in season seven.

Advertisement

The HBO trailer also offers glimpses of the new seasons of True Detective and the new TV adaptation of the superhero comic book series Watchmen, as well as giving Big Little Lies fans a look at Meryl Streep in character as Perry's mother for the hit show's second season.

Game of Thrones' final season is expected to premiere in April this year.