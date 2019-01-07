Hollywood stars are representing the Time's Up movement with bracelets and ribbons at this year's Golden Globe Awards, a year since the red carpet blackout in 2018.

Stars invited activists and wore all black at the 2018 Globes as a sign of solidarity against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and workplaces across the globe.

This year, Time's Up supporters are wearing black and white ribbons and wristbands designed by Hollywood costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips, who also designed last year's Time's Up pins.

Host Andy Samberg, actor Idris Elba and E! presenter Giuliana Rancic are among those sporting the bracelets or ribbons.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The accessories represent the new #TIMESUPx2 campaign, which celebrates the second year of the movement and a call to double the number of women in leadership positions across all industries.

Stars such as Laura Dern and Debra Messing shared their memories of last year's Globes and threw their support behind the #TIMESUPx2 campaign.

View this post on Instagram

It is hard to believe that it has been one year since I became friends with this incredible woman warrior.  We came together with hundreds of our sisters to send a message that #TIMESUP on sexual harassment and all forms of sexual violence. Over the past year we have worked together so that all women and all workers can work with dignity under safe and fair conditions.  We are more committed than ever and we're not stopping any time soon. And I couldn’t be more honored to be attending the Golden Globes on behalf of my film, The Tale, that addresses child sexual abuse and the stories we tell ourselves to survive. We will all be back together tonight with continued commitment of sharing our stories and our voices together. Join us! #TIMESUPx2

A post shared by @ lauradern on

View this post on Instagram

A year ago, we embarked on a campaign to create safer work places. Since then, thousands of survivors have been provided resources through the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. We created the Fund because all people deserve to be safe at work, but safety alone is far from our end goal. It’s the bare minimum. Sexual harassment stems from an in balance of power. Issues of workplace safety for women, and especially for women of color, are but a symptom of the power inbalance that plagues nearly every sector. We won’t stop fighting until there is gender balance in leadership and all women have opportunity to reach their full potential at work. It’s been a record year for women, with a landmark number elected to Congress and a slew of diverse firsts, but we still have so far to go. And it’s not because women aren’t working hard enough or aren’t capable enough. The system is fundamentally broken. Women are over represented in many low paying jobs but under represented in leadership positions across nearly every industry. We shoulder greater caregiving responsibilities for children and elderly parents and are more likely to live in poverty. This picture is not acceptable. That’s why, at the beginning of our second year, we are launching #TIMESUPX2, to double the number of women in leadership and across other spaces where women are under represented. Please join us on this journey. 👊🏼TIMESUPnow.com/TIMESUPX2 #TIMESUPX2

A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on

The Time's Up movement was established in response to the #metoo movement, which exposed sexual harassment in Hollywood.