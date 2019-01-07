Hollywood stars are representing the Time's Up movement with bracelets and ribbons at this year's Golden Globe Awards, a year since the red carpet blackout in 2018.

Stars invited activists and wore all black at the 2018 Globes as a sign of solidarity against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and workplaces across the globe.

This year, Time's Up supporters are wearing black and white ribbons and wristbands designed by Hollywood costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips, who also designed last year's Time's Up pins.

Host Andy Samberg, actor Idris Elba and E! presenter Giuliana Rancic are among those sporting the bracelets or ribbons.

Advertisement

The accessories represent the new #TIMESUPx2 campaign, which celebrates the second year of the movement and a call to double the number of women in leadership positions across all industries.

Stars such as Laura Dern and Debra Messing shared their memories of last year's Globes and threw their support behind the #TIMESUPx2 campaign.

The Time's Up movement was established in response to the #metoo movement, which exposed sexual harassment in Hollywood.