Ayear ago they wore all black, taking to the red carpet under a cloud of sexual harassment claims enveloping Hollywood.

But now film and television stars have been gearing up for today's Golden Globes amid renewed optimism as leading ladies dominate the field in what marks the start of the industry's most diverse awards season yet.

Emma Watson set the tone in a message to fans saying how "optimistic" she was for a "fairer future" in cinema one year on from backing the Time's Up movement.

The Harry Potter star said she had been "so inspired" by the way people had come together "as part of this movement for change".

Advertisement

The campaign, launched last January by more than 300 actresses, writers and directors, provides legal funds for victims of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Crazy Rich Asians is nominated for Best Picture (comedy or musical). Photo / Supplied

As of December, it had received US$22 million ($32.7m) in donations, and the services of hundreds of volunteer lawyers.

In an Instagram post lauding the movement, Watson said: "The achievements so far make me optimistic for a fairer future. 2018 was just the beginning."

Indeed, leading ladies are expected to dominate the 2019 award season, which also features unprecedented recognition for actors and actresses from minorities.

Black Panther, with its predominantly black cast, surpassed Titanic to become the third highest-grossing film of all time. The pioneering comic adventure has been nominated twice.

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee's powerful true story of a black policeman in Colorado who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, is nominated for four awards, as is A Star is Born.

Crazy Rich Asians, the first Hollywood blockbuster to feature an Asian director and all-Asian cast, is nominated for Best Picture (comedy or musical).

A scene from Black Panther. This awards season boasts unprecedented diversity starting with the Globes. Photo / AP

The barrier-breaking film took US$238m worldwide, making it the most successful romantic comedy in years. Alfonso Cuaron's paean to his Mexico City hometown, Roma, is another trailblazer, starring Yalitza Aparicio, an indigenous trainee pre-school teacher who had never acted before. The elegant black and white film, hotly tipped for the Oscars, is nominated for best director, best screenplay and best foreign language.

While last year's Golden Globes ceremony is remembered for being the first awards of the post-Weinstein era - nominees wearing black and bringing survivors of sexual assault as their guests - the 2019 ceremony promises to be far lighter in tone.

Hosts Sandra Oh, star of Killing Eve, and Andy Samberg, from Brooklyn Nine Nine, have said they'll steer clear of politics and keep the show fizzing.

"Everyone is depressed, and maybe that's as good a reason as any that everyone could use a little time to laugh and celebrate," said Samberg.

Oh agreed, saying they hoped to bring "a moment of joy".

Yet there is still a long way to go for Hollywood. Actor Kevin Spacey will appear before a judge this week to be charged with sexually assaulting a teenager. And Harvey Weinstein's case is likely to come to trial this year, despite his lawyers pushing for all charges to be dismissed.