He's performed with some of the world's biggest stars, but now Kiwi dance sensation Lance Savali is hoping a career change will make him a headliner in his own right.

The Samoan Wellingtonian, who lives between Los Angeles and New Zealand, is back home for his first Kiwi summer in about six years - but it's not all R&R for the successful 27-year-old.

Not one to let opportunities go to waste, Savali is using his time in New Zealand to strengthen his brand, take meetings and showcase his talents and new focus - becoming a DJ.

He's already made a name for himself as a dancer, having performed alongside the world's biggest names all around the world, and this year he danced with the two artists he's always wanted to work with.

On top of working closely with Chris Brown and Rihanna, this year Savali was also part of the iconic performance that was Beychella (Beyonce's set at Coachella) and danced alongside Usher as part of the Friday Jams festival.

So now with all his major dance goals achieved, Savali is working on building his name and brand not as a dancer, but rather, as DJ Lance Savali.

And he's not messing around. He brought in the New Year playing at Auckland's SkyCity with an enthusiastic crowd and was part of the Bay Dreams line-up in Mount Maunganui on January 2 and Nelson on January 4.

DJing is something Savali tried out a couple of years ago and realised he was, unsurprisingly, "pretty good at it". Since then, he's been DJing while on tour with Chris Brown and honing his craft.

He loves the power DJing has to uplift people.

Lance Savali warms up the crowd with a DJ set while on tour with Chris Brown. Photo / Supplied

"Being a DJ you're in control of the crowd, you can change the mood ... it's pretty much my goal, just to make the whole crowd have a great time and just feel good.

I feel like DJs have the opportunity to let people just forget about everything and just have fun, you know.

"That hour of them being with me I'll try and make it the best hour of their life."

Ultimately, he wants to become a headline DJ at festivals and would love to work with international DJs Diplo and Calvin Harris and singer-songwriter Dua Lipa one day.

And with his love of being on stage performing for big crowds, added to his confidence in his own determination and drive to continue to make his goals happen - there is no limit for the talented creative.

"That's where I feel most comfortable - in front of a lot of people."

Lance Savali in Rarotonga. Photo / Supplied

From now on, he wants people to recognise him as a DJ, but more so, a man who is doing what he loves and is making his dreams a reality.

"I want to be an example, just to show the youth you can do whatever you want to do if you really want to."