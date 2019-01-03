Social media challengers are seldom the domain of sensible or safe behaviour — and the latest one sweeping the internet is no exception.

Streaming giant Netflix felt compelled to urge its subscribers not to do anything too stupid after one of its latest movie titles inspired a social media challenge where participants attempt to carry out tasks while blindfolded, news.com.au reports.

It comes after Netflix debuted Bird Box in November. Starring Sandra Bullock, the movie follows a mother and two children as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world where invisible monsters invade the bodies of human victims through the sense of sight and force them to commit suicide.

When your husband finishes watching Bird box and is listening for the birds #BirdBoxNetflix #birdboxchallenge pic.twitter.com/i4CldWpeI6 — golden_gabby99 (@gabriela_vences) December 25, 2018

During the film, the three characters take a dangerous journey down a river in a boat and the mother strictly instructs the unnamed children not to remove their blindfolds, or else they will die.

When the Dog has to go out, but you wanna make sure he doesn’t get caught lackin and run out in front of a car or something #BirdBoxChallenge #Birdbox pic.twitter.com/Yn0WjSNrm7 — Wes Finesse 𓅓 (@rwharris95) December 26, 2018

Sounds like a challenge to me.

At least, that's what some internet users thought. Some viewers took to social media posting photos and videos of them doing the so-called Bird Box Challenge. Even some breakfast TV hosts got in on the action.

Netflix took to Twitter to implore people not to get carried away with the challenge.

"Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE," it wrote from its US account.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

As Netflix says, maybe don't "end up in the hospital due to memes".