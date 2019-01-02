Married at First Sight

couple Samuel Levi and Tayler Morgan have announced they have broken up.

Levi posted a photo of the couple on Instagram along with a message explaining they have now gone their separate ways.

"It's been a crazy past 6 months, and beyond that," Levi wrote.

"A journey you all followed from your living rooms which I am forever grateful with, of your love and support. Today, is a sad day because it's the day I announce that myself and Tayler will no longer be moving forward as a couple in this new year."

According to Levi, the two remain friends.

"Still friends, however somethings just couldn't stick and change for both of us, which is absolutely fine. We both totally understand that, and gave it our all. Sometimes time can't fix everything," he said.

"To those beautiful people who have been absolutely amazing along the way, I can not show more gratitude then what I have, and can't wait to see this new year out with new beginnings. This is no bitter sweet goodbye, it's just bye for now. The right man will be out there for him I'm sure, as it will be for me."