American rapper Cardi B has been welcomed with a traditional pōwhiri on her arrival in New Zealand.

The 26-year-old I Like It artist touched down in Auckland ahead of a performance in Tauranga as the headline act at popular summer festival: Bay Dreams.

Video footage shows the artist wearing a bright green dress and a purple hoodie covering her hot pink-coloured hair.

American rapper Cardi B has been welcomed to New Zealand with a pōwhiri. Photo / WireImage

She stops for a few minutes after walking through the arrival gates at Auckland International Airport.

A representative from the performing Kai Haka roopu, or group, briefly explains to her what is about to happen and what the pōwhiri signifies.

At the end of it, she is warmly welcomed to Aotearoa: "Nāu mai, haere mai, haere mai, haere mai.''

Smiling at the group, the artist smiles widely as she shares a few words: "Thank you. I'm so honoured. I don't even know what to say, but thank you.

Cardi B meets the locals.

"I can't wait to enjoy your country, explore your culture and have a good time and show you a little bit about me."

Later, she is given a number of gifts including a small musical instrument and a woven taonga made by weaver Ataraiti Waretini, of Maru Creations.

As Waretini offered Cardi B the gift, the rapper asked whether she could wear it immediately.

She told members of the roopu that she was "definitely going to research'' the items given to her.

International hip-hop superstar Carli B takes the stage at Bay Dreams Festival. Photo / George Novak

"Thank you Kai Haka for the welcoming, it was really beautiful.

"Thank you for showing me your culture."