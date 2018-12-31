Ariana Grande has shared an emotional Instagram post farewelling 2018, which was undoubtedly a difficult year for the singer.

Taking to the social media platform, the 25-year-old star posted a sideways snap of herself with a caption signalling how keen she was to see the back of 2018.

"Farewell 2018, you f***. I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing, be gentle with yourselves and each other. if we made it thru this last year, we'll for sure make it thru this one. thank you for everything.'

The post was shared with the stars 141 million followers.

It's clear 2018 has been more than testing for the "Thank You Next" singer, who faced tragedy on September 7 when her ex, rapper Mac Miller, died from a drug overdose at his home in Studio City, Los Angeles at the age of 26.

Grande and Miller had split in April, after two years together as a couple, and the singer cited Miller's substance abuse as the reason for their breakup.

Miller's fans were quick to pin blame on Grande for the overdose and the singer was forced to delete her Instagram due to torment and bullying.

Grande also made headlines when she started a new relationship with SNL's Pete Davidson, 25, in May and got engaged soon after.

In June, Grande was seen wearing a $93,000 diamond ring from Pete, until the couple called off their engagement and broke up in October.