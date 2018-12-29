Dame June Whitfield from Absolutely Fabulous fame has died aged 93.
The London-born actress passed away on Friday with her agent saying she died peacefully according to the BBC.
Whitfield was a regular fixture on TV and radio for six decades, starring in Carry On films, Hancock's Half Hour, and even Friends.
At 89, Whitfield appeared in television soap EastEnders as Sister Ruth, a nun with a secret. At 92, she was made a dame.
Tributes to her long and successful career in comedy are being made on social media.