Dame June Whitfield from Absolutely Fabulous fame has died aged 93.

The London-born actress passed away on Friday with her agent saying she died peacefully according to the BBC.

Whitfield was a regular fixture on TV and radio for six decades, starring in Carry On films, Hancock's Half Hour, and even Friends.

Joanna Lumley (L) and June Whitfield attend the World Premiere after party of Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie at Liberty on June 29, 2016 in London. Photo / Getty

At 89, Whitfield appeared in television soap EastEnders as Sister Ruth, a nun with a secret. At 92, she was made a dame.

Tributes to her long and successful career in comedy are being made on social media.

RIP June Whitfield- go-to comedy actress for 3 generations, from 60s radio to 70s, 80s, even 90s TV. Always graceful & elegant with a real comic glint in her eye & (absolutely) fabulous timing. — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) December 29, 2018