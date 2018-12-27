Singer Chris Brown is facing new charges for two counts of having a restricted species of animal without a permit.

The 29-year-old RnB star brought home a baby capuchin monkey named Fiji in 2017 reports the New York Post.

Singer Chris Brown and daughter Royalty arrive at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo / Getty

He posted a video on social media of his young daughter, Royalty, 3, with the monkey and copped criticism from fans.

As a response, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife launched an investigation.

It is unknown where Fiji now lives and if convicted, Brown could face up to six months in jail.

He will appear in court on February 6.

The Run It hitmaker was charged with assault against his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and has also been charged with assault in 2013 and 2017 for punching a photographer.