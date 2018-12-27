Frank Adonis has died after a long battle with various health issues.

TMZ reports that the actor died on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

His wife, Denise says he'd been "sick for a couple years, mostly kidney problems."

The Goodfellas actor had been "on dialysis and was on a ventilator for the past 9 days, but they waited until after Christmas to take him off it."

She adds: "He will be missed. He was a great father and an amazing husband. He helped all his friends he could. Great writer, director and actor. He was my best friend."

Adonis had a long career in Hollywood with ovver 40 credits to his name, including the role of Anthony Stabile in the classic 1990 mafia film, Goodfellas, as well as Casino, Wall Street, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and True Romance.