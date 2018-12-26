Kiwi star Ross Inia, who is a cast member on the Bravo TV reality show Below Deck, has been arrested for allegedly punching a police officer in the head and threatening him and his family during an altercation at a bar.

According to the police report, Inia punched a cop in the head and shoulder while the officer was attempting to break up a fight at Duffy's Sports Grill in West Palm Beach on Saturday at 12.43am.

"While attempting to break up the altercation, Det. Foe defended himself and pushed one of the aggressive males to the ground, who was later identified as Ross Crawford Inia," it said in the police report.

"Inia then got up with a closed fist, ran at Det. Foe aggressively and threw an overhand right punch striking Det. Foe in the left side of his face and shoulder area."

Police claim Inia's breath smelt strongly of alcohol and that he made threats to a second police officer's family during his arrest.

"During my conversation, Inia had rapid mood changes, yelling and screaming and back to calm, then nodded off due to his intoxication level," the police report said.

It is alleged Inia told police they had "messed with the wrong one" while under arrest.

Inia was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer (third-degree felony), crimes against a person — harming a public servant (second-degree felony), and disorderly intoxication (second-degree misdemeanour), Radar Online reports.

His total bond amount is set at US$15,550.

Before his arrest, Inia and fellow reality star Joao Franco posted videos to social media of the pair drinking together and Joao posted updates with fans (which have now been deleted).

Updates included tidbits like: "Ross is in jail … and we've been looking for him four hours and counting."

He later added: "We've been told we cannot find Ross ­– apparently it's going to take between five to ten hours just to process him."

The pair were partying with another friend when it's understood a disturbance took place, leading to Inia's arrest.

Inia is one of the newest crew members of Below Deck, a TV reality show following the lives of crew on a luxury super-yacht. The latest series will screen here on Bravo in January.

Inia has worked on yachts for six years and travelled to some of the world's most beautiful destinations.

When not on charter, he spends as much time as he can with his son at home in Florida.