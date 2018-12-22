Kiwi reality star Ross Inia has reportedly been arrested in Florida and booked at the West Palm Beach Detention Center after a rowdy night out.

Inia, who stars in the Bravo reality series Below Deck, has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer (third-degree felony), crimes against a person — harming a public servant (second-degree felony), and disorderly intoxication (second-degree misdemeanour), Radar Online reports.

His total bond amount is set at US $15,550.

Before his arrest, Inia and fellow reality star Joao Franco posted videos to social media of the pair drinking together and Joao posted updates with fans (which have now been deleted).

Updates included tidbits like: "Ross is in jail…and we've been looking for him four hours and counting."

He later added: "We've been told we cannot find Ross ­– apparently it's going to take between five to ten hours just to process him."

The pair were partying with another friend when it's understood a disturbance took place leading to Inia's arrest.

Ross Inia is one of the newest crew members of Below Deck, a reality show following the lives of crew on a luxury super-yacht. The latest series will screen here on Bravo in January.

Inia has worked on yachts for six years and travelled to some of the world's most beautiful destinations.

When not on charter, he spends as much time as he can with his son at home in Florida.