Demi Lovato has taken to Twitter to urge her fans not to believe what they read about her online.

The 26-year-old singer first let fans know that she's doing well following a highly-publicised overdose, but went on to post a series of tweets about "made up" tabloid stories, calling them "sickening".

The singer, who completed a 90-day rehab stint and is getting back to her normal daily routine, promised she would eventually "tell the world what exactly happened" and why, but not until she's ready.

Lovato did not name any tabloids or call out any specific stories.

She simply said "sources" quoted by the media are inaccurate, saying: "Any "source" out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn't actually a part of my life."

She added: "I would love to set the record straight on all the rumours out there but I literally don't owe anyone anything so I'm not going to.

"All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support."

She also reminded fans - and media - that, " I still need space and time to heal", and says she's taking this time to "be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul".

I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up shit that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

Any “source” out there that is willing to talk and sell stories to blogs and tabloids about my life isn’t actually a part of my life because most of the shit I see is soooooo inaccurate. So newsflash: your “sources” are wrong. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018

I would love to set the record straight on all the rumors out there but I literally don’t owe anyone anything so I’m not going to. All my fans need to know is I’m working hard on myself, I’m happy and clean and I’m SO grateful for their support. 💕 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 22, 2018