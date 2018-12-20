Dame Kiri Te Kanawa has received a top gong for her services to music today in England.

According to The Royal Family Facebook page, 74-year-old Te Kanawa posed with her medal for an official portrait photo.

"Congratulations to Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, who became a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour, for services to music today."

"The Soprano singer received the Order from the Prince of Wales in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace today."

Advertisement

Dame Kiri was joined by other award winners including equestrian William Fox-Pitt, boxer Anthony Joshua and Former Northern Ireland Women's Football captain Sara Booth.