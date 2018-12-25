My guilty pleasure of 2018 was...

Marvel Spiderman on PS4. The story mode was great but I mainly love just swinging around New York City looking for criminals to beat up. You start off getting your arse kicked but once you have all the suit mods, gadgets and powers going it becomes very enjoyable. I spent much of the latter part of this year as Spiderman. Didn't do so many things I needed to. Neglected my kids at key times. Lost the ability to walk on several occasions. Put on 10 kgs. But I don't regret a second.

The highlight of my year was...

My son's report cards. They are both very well. Hugely proud. Another highlight was the continued stellar success of The Matt and Jerry Breakfast Show on Radio Hauraki

But the lowlight was...

Humiliating myself on stage at the NZ music awards with an ill thought out joke about my co-worker soiling his pants. Looking out at thousands of people not laughing at your private little gag is an interesting experience. Actually, it was great. I loved it.

One thing I did/read/watched this year that made me feel smarter was...

Steven Pinkers 'Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress. In which he uses data to show that the enlightenment values of reason, science, and humanism have made the world we live in today healthier, more prosperous, safer, more peaceful, and happier than in any time in human history. Despite what everyone seems to think - things are actually going great.

The most delicious thing I ate this year was...

The Christmas ham I am currently powering through is pretty good. Especially with a heavily buttered piece of white death and a circle of canned pineapple. This one is almost gone. I'll have to order another monster sized leg for the big day. Delicious.

My hero of 2018 was...

Phillip Brough director of the multi-award-winning kiwi animated film Fire in Cardboard City. It's a great flick. An action-packed all cardboard action roller coaster ride. The dude sat at a computer in his spare time for 5 years and made it. Next thing you know he's flying around the world, hanging with superstars, getting steamed and filling his trophy cabinet. What a great New Zealander. Watch out for the TV series adaptation on Hei Hei next year.