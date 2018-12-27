Header: To see in the new year, we caught up with some well-known Kiwis to see how their 2018 went - from what they ate to who inspired them. Today, we stroll down memory lane with Alice Snedden

My guilty pleasure of 2018 was...

I have no guilty pleasures, I enjoy what I enjoy with full confidence and no shame. With that in mind, I am proud to say I've watched TV nightmares This Is Us and Riverdale and I spent an afternoon making my way through all 50 Shades of Grey movies.

The highlight of my year was… My 30th birthday party. With all the family, friends and speeches, it was like getting a glimpse into what my funeral might be like, but without all the sadness.

But the lowlight was… What? What have you heard?

One thing I did/read/watched this year that made me feel smarter was… The Daily - it's the NY Times podcast and it makes me feel far more informed than I actually am. It's only 20minutes long and I would recommend it to anyone.

The most delicious thing I ate this year was... The pork bun at Kiss Kiss is so good and it's also the first thing that came to mind. I'm for sure going to go get one after I finish typing this.

My hero of 2018 was… 2017. How good does 2017 look now? Compared with 2018, it's coming off like a true legend.