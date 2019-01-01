To see in the new year, we caught up with some well-known Kiwis to see how their 2018 went - from what they ate to who inspired them. Today, we stroll down memory lane with Jesse Mulligan

My guilty pleasure of 2018 was...

Dancing With The Stars! We put Netflix on hold and watched it every night. It was also a fairly wholesome introduction to reality TV for my seven year old, who would stay up and watch a couple of the dances before going to bed and dreaming of sequins.

The highlight of my year was... watching my favourite Kiwi musical group The Beths get the international fame and attention they deserve.

But the lowlight was...saying goodbye to Jono and Ben, which was one of the great test tubes for New Zealand comedy and entertainment.

Advertisement

The most delicious thing I ate this year was... tough! I eat out every week in my job as NZ Herald Viva restaurant reviewer. I'm going to say the raw kingfish from Sid at The French Cafe but I could probably list 100 others.

My hero of 2018 was....presuming I'm not allowed to name my wife (who does the hard work raising three beautiful children while I'm at radio and TV) this is easy: It has been an incredible year for The Project, finding its audience and regularly winning the current affairs slot at 7pm. Kanoa Lloyd is the presenting engine of that show and is an inspiration in so many ways. New Zealand is lucky to have her!