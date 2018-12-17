Miley Cyrus somehow managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction during a stunning performance on Saturday Night Live.

Miley Cyrus with Mark Ronson. Photo / Supplied

Cyrus, 26, wore a silver jacket with no bra during her performance of Nothing Breaks Like A Heart with Mark Ronson on the US comedy show and viewers were flabbergasted.

I have never trusted anything in my life as much as @MileyCyrus is trusting that double-sided tape. #SNL — Jason (@jasongarner) December 16, 2018

Censor guy sitting at the button during the Miley Cyrus performance like...#SNL pic.twitter.com/VidBHr1TkQ — Eric (@Eh102267) December 16, 2018

Listening to two men in their mid sixties at a coffee shop talk about @MileyCyrus's performance last night on SNL. They're both big fans and one of them is explaining to the other how double sided fashion tape works. — Amethyst Osborne (@OsborneAmethyst) December 16, 2018

She is killing it in @nbcsnl! Didn’t want @MileyCyrus to stop singing but at the same time I’m relieved her jacket never betrayed her. Held my breath everytime she raised her hands #peekaboob #SNL — βetty Vasquez (@msbettyvasquez) December 16, 2018

Cyrus and Ronson also performed a touching rendition of Happy Xmas (War is Over) with John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son, Sean Ono Lennon.

The singer, who is dating Liam Hemsworth, also put a lot of faith in double-sided tape for her second outfit of the night.