Miley Cyrus somehow managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction during a stunning performance on Saturday Night Live.
Cyrus, 26, wore a silver jacket with no bra during her performance of Nothing Breaks Like A Heart with Mark Ronson on the US comedy show and viewers were flabbergasted.
Cyrus and Ronson also performed a touching rendition of Happy Xmas (War is Over) with John Lennon and Yoko Ono's son, Sean Ono Lennon.
The singer, who is dating Liam Hemsworth, also put a lot of faith in double-sided tape for her second outfit of the night.
