The Kanye-Drake-Grande Twitter feud has taken a heartbreaking turn after Pete Davidson shared a grave post on Instagram.

Ariana Grande's ex was showing his support for West who blasted Drake earlier this week, alleging the fellow rapper had 'threatened' him and was "disrespectful to all people with mental health conditions".

During the stoush, Grande wrote: "Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online rn but Miley and I dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u."

Davidson wrote on Instagram that it wasn't easy to talk about mental health, and appeared to take a jab at the "thank u, next" singer in the process.

"Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this," Davidson wrote.

"We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I'm seriously disgusted."

But just a few minutes later, the Saturday Night Live actor whose engagement with Grande was called off in October, shared an alarming post.

Pete Davidson's now deleted post. Photo / Instagram

"I really don't want to be on this Earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so," Davidson wrote, before deactivating his Instagram account.

He had only recently returned to the social media network following his breakup with Grande to propose his upcoming movie, Big Time Adolescence.

Davidson has previously talked about his struggles with borderline personality disorder.

Twitter was flooded with messages in support of the comedian and actor.

"I thought a lot about Pete Davidson when I was writing Hope and Other Punchlines. Sending him all the strength and love today," author Julie Buxbaum wrote.

"Pete Davidson ... hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love some where around you ... today! Right now! And then ... let in the help that will become available. I'm praying for you Pete. I've been there. It gets better," Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith wrote.

Earlier today, West criticised Grande tweet, which came just two hours before the release of her single "Imagine."

"I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn't mean no harm but I don't like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me," West tweeted.

"All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you're ready to really make sure everyone's ok don't use me or this moment to promote a song."

Grande responded, saying: "With all due respect, I don't need to use anyone to promote anything. Period. I was making a comment [about] what men were doing at the time vs. women."

"It was a joke which I understand now was probably insensitive. I apologize if I was in any way triggering and hope you feel well today."

Shortly after Davidson's post, Jon Cryer tweeted that the star was on set for SNL and "accounted for".

And it seems Ariana Grande went to set to support her former-fiance.

She tweeted: "Man i'm so sorry i told a dumb joke. i really didn't mean any harm. all i want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please. my god."

She then quickly followed up, tweeting: 'I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but i'm here too."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.