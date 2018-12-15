The R. Kelly saga has taken a bizarre twist with the R&B singer denying he is involved in a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Yesterday, it was announced the 51-year-old will play at Auckland's Trusts Arena on Friday February 15.

Big Music Tour said it was behind the tour and defended bringing Kelly, who has a long history of sexual misconduct allegations.

"We can confirm we are bringing R. Kelly to Australia," the company said.

"Our focus remains on his incredible music and bringing the show to his Australian and New Zealand fans. Mr Kelly was cleared of all allegations and, in our view, you are innocent until proven guilty."

But today, Kelly posted on Twitter that the tour was fake.

"FAKE TOUR ALERT While I love all my amazing Fans in the Australia region I am NOT involved in this tour nor do I have knowledge of it, it's promoters, etc. I will NOT be in Australia during these dates. Watch my social media...when it's time for my next international tour (which is soon) you'll hear it directly from me. Stay tuned for more King shit in the VERY near future!"

Sexual misconduct allegations against Kelly span 24 years, beginning with his alleged marriage to 15-year-old singer Aaliyah in 1994.

In 2002, Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty and was acquitted of all charges in 2008. Most recently, Kelly was accused of holding young women in a "sex cult".

Victims' advocate Ruth Money and the Women's Refuge slammed the show saying it set a bad example for men.