US pop prodigy Billie Eilish has pulled out of Laneway Festival 2019, citing scheduling conflicts.

The singer will be replaced by three new artists for the Auckland festival: Local pop singer Robinson, Sydney indie-rockers Middle Kids and Kiwi synth-pop band Daffodils.

Eilish shared a statement apologising to her New Zealand and Australian fans.

"Hi my loves, unfortunately we all came to realize recently that we need some more time to finish something very important before going back out and doing more shows," she wrote.

"I love you all and I'm so sorry about this :( I promise you I will be back in australia and new zealand before you know it. my love to youuu all."

Refunds will be available on request from 8am Tuesday December 18 to 5pm Thursday December 20. More information is available from moshtix.