In this, the last Weekend Rewind for the year, NZ On Screen's Zara Potts looks back at some of the well-known faces we have lost this year.

It's traditional at this time of year to look back and bid farewell to the year that's just been. Part of that tradition is to remember some of the familiar faces we have lost and mourned.

While not in any way exhaustive, this 'In Memoriam' tribute from NZ On Screen recognises some of the people who have passed away who feature on our site. To all the family and friends of the people mentioned here we extend our sympathy and we would offer our condolences to all of you readers who have lost loved ones this year.

Greg Boyed – Broadcaster

After starting his journalism career in radio, Greg Boyed quickly moved into television – starting out as a business reporter on regional channel ATV, before becoming a reporter for the then One Network News – where alongside reporting on serious matters, he may well have been the first reporter on primetime television to write a story in rhyming couplets. He then moved on to co-hosting TV3 consumer show Target before moving back to TVNZ and Fair Go in the early 2000s. Greg eventually became the newsreader on the nightly Tonight show for TVNZ. He was also an accomplished musician and was one of the cleverest writers in the business. Greg Boyed died on 20 August 2018 at the age of 48.

Watch Greg Boyed here in the 30th Anniversary Fair Go show:

Douglas Wright – Dancer

This moving documentary on one of our best and brightest choreographers, Douglas Wright, is interspersed with footage of past theatrical performances and extracts from his autobiography. From his drug addiction and illness, to his determination and triumph on the New York stage with the Paul Taylor Dance Company, Douglas Wright's resilience shines through: "I need to make things to feel that I can cope with whatever reality is. For me, dancing, performing for people, is the ultimate mystery and the ultimate joy." Douglas Wright died on 14 November 2018 at the age of 62.

Watch I Am a Dancer here:

Peter Peryer – Photographer

Ever wondered why artist Peter Peryer photographed himself holding a chicken? This documentary provides the answer. Directed by Greg Stitt (Just Me and Mario), it traces the path of one of New Zealand's most significant, and intriguing, art photographers — from "crucified Christ to laughing Buddha" — through Catholic themes, to a more minimalist approach. Also showcased are some of Peryer's captivating images: the "bodies of work, families of photos, and images that rhyme". Peter Peryer passed away on 18 November 2018 at the age of 77.

Watch Peter Peryer: Portrait of a Photographer here:

Dick Quax - Athlete and Politician

Theodorus Jacobus Leonardus Quax – best known as 'Dick' Quax – was one of New Zealand's best-known athletes. The runner was a one-time world record holder and Olympic silver medallist in the 5000 metres, and later went on to be a local body politician in Auckland. Dick Quax fronts this instructional film for runners which looks at implementing the techniques of coach Arthur Lydiard. Dick Quax died on 28 May 2018 at the age of 70.

Watch The Right Track here:

Ivan Mauger – Motor Racing Champion

Champion speedway driver Ivan Mauger powered and slid his motorbike around oval tracks to a record six world speedway titles from 1968 to 1979. In this documentary Mauger and his family recall his long career, from his boy racer beginnings to his Western Springs farewell. Mauger's focus on winning shines through: "If you show me a good loser, you show me someone who consistently loses". Ivan Mauger passed away on 16 April 2018 at the age of 78.

Watch Circuits of Gold here:

Buster Stiggs – Musician

Mark "Buster Stiggs" Hough was best known as a member of New Zealand punk pioneers The Suburban Reptiles and the band which grew out of them, The Swingers. This video, 'Saturday Night' is an improbable ode to the joys of having "one free night a week". It was penned by Buster Stiggs and produced by ex-Split Enzer Phil Judd (on guitar). Buster Stiggs died on 7 January 2018 at the age of 63.

Watch Saturday Night here:

Brian Priestley - Journalist

Brian Priestley was one of New Zealand's most notable journalists and media critics. The former paratrooper spent time as a reporter for British newspaper The Times, before starting over in New Zealand in 1974. Two years later he began hosting weekly TV show News Stand, which saw him astutely analysing Kiwi media. Rechristened Fourth Estate, it ran for 12 years. Priestley also contributed a weekly column to The Christchurch Star for over a decade and wrote several books. In 1988 he was awarded an MBE for services to journalism. Brian Priestley passed away on 10 November 2018 at the age of 92.

Watch the final episode of The Fourth Estate here:

Geoff Murphy – Filmmaker

Geoff Murphy was a leading figure in the new wave of Kiwi filmmakers that emerged in the 1970s. He arguably helped usher in a new age of appreciation for New Zealand cinema, when he consecutively directed three classics of the Kiwi film renaissance; Goodbye Pork Pie, Utu and the Bruno Lawrence classic The Quiet Earth. Noted for his skill at action, knockabout comedy, and melding genres, Murphy spent a decade in Hollywood before returning home. Geoff Murphy died on 3 December 2018 at the age of 80.

Watch the trailer for Goodbye Pork Pie here: