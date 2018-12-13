Legendary talkback host Leighton Smith joined Mike Hosking in studio, to discuss his long career, dream homes, new podcast and plans for retirement.

Smith is retiring after 33 years on radio. His final show is tomorrow.

Other subjects touched upon on Newstalk ZB today included working in media, how important awards are to the morning talkback host and Smith's admiration for US President Donald Trump.

It's not the last we'll hear from Smith either, who will contribute a regular column and podcast for the Herald next year.