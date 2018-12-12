An American news anchor is under fire over an alleged homophobic slur she used on live television overnight.
MSNBC's Morning Joe co-anchor Mika Brzezinksi was discussing an earlier Fox & Friends interview, in which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hesitated to answer questions about the Trump administration's plan to deal with the Saudi government following Jamal Khashoggi's murder.
"I understand that Donald Trump doesn't care. He doesn't care. But why doesn't Mike Pompeo care right now? Are the pathetic deflections that we just heard when he appeared on - is that a patriot speaking?" said Brzezinski.
"Or a wannabe dictator's butt boy?"
The network host has come under fire on social media from both liberals and conservatives:
Even Donald Trump Jr weighed in, comparing it to the recent controversy surrounding Kevin Hart, who lost his bid to host the Oscars over a series of old homophobic tweets:
When called out on social media, Brzezinski issued an immediate apology, saying it was a "super bad choice of words".
MSNBC is yet to address the incident.
Fellow anchor Joy Reid came under fire in April this year over a series of resurfaced homophobic blog posts from the mid-to-late 2000s.
The posts made a series of derogatory homophobic remarks about gay people, claiming that "most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing" and that "adult gay men tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent types." In one post, she even acknowledged: "Does that make me homophobic? Probably."
Reid initially denied the posts altogether, claiming she was hacked as "part of an effort to taint my character with false information by distorting a blog that ended a decade ago".
"I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things, because they are completely alien to me," she later said on her show. "But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don't believe me. I've not been exempt from being dumb or cruel or hurtful to the very people I want to advocate for. I own that. I get it. And for that, I am truly, truly sorry."
Her denial came under scrutiny, with Wayback Machine's own investigation finding "nothing to indicate tampering or hacking" on its end.