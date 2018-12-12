Online bargain an offline tangle

"I received an email from Noel Leeming about a VIP one-day sale. It included a popcorn maker for $29.99," writes Tim of Ellerslie. "Rushed to the store at Sylvia Park and found the same item on the shelf at $99.99. A shop assistant said the special price must have been for online orders only and suggested placing an online order for home delivery. When I explained that we have difficulty with home deliveries due to being in a secure apartment block, he suggested we ask them to deliver it to the store and we could pick it up from there — all for $29.99. So ... we could either pay $99.99 at the store and take it with us, or we could go home and order it online, have it delivered to the same store, go back and pick it up for $29.99!"

What do you silently judge people on?

What they name their babies: "If your kid is named Brayden, Kayden or Hayden, I assume you are a nurse who has decorations in her house written in cursive about drinking wine."

The lock-screen picture on their phone is a selfie.

Talking on speaker phone in a public place or watching videos on phones in public without headphones.

Quality and placement of tattoos.

Volume of conversational voice.

Painted-on eyebrows.

Not giving the "thanks wave" when you let them cut in, in traffic.

Whether their windshield wiper speed is appropriate for the current precipitation.

(Via Reddit)

Honey needs sweetener

"We adopted a 3-year-old ginger cat from the SPCA a few months ago and named her Honey," Kerry writes. "She is very friendly but initially was quite jumpy and nervous about unexpected noises. She likes to sit on a lap, particularly in the evening, but if I am home on my own, she gets a fright as soon as she hears the key in the lock when my husband comes home. I suggested that as soon as he opened the door he should start talking so she would recognise his voice. But what would he say? My best suggestion — Honey, I'm home!"