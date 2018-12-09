Nick Cannon has come to Kevin Hart's defence after he stepped down as Oscars host after old homophobic tweets resurfaced.

In Hart's defence, Cannon called out a host of other comedians who has used homophobic language on Twitter.

He said: "Interesting. I wonder if there was any backlash here…," as he shared old tweets from the likes of Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, and Amy Schumer in which they use homophobic slurs.

He continued: "I don't play that poitically correct bullshit! F*** politics!! Only Truth!"

Interesting🤔 I wonder if there was any backlash here... https://t.co/0TlNvgYeIj — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

🤔 I’m just saying... should we keep going??? https://t.co/1kESA82WqR — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

Hart announced he had quit the Oscars gig just two days after accepting the job.

He said it was "because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.

"I sincerely apologise to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."