The first reviews are in for Netflix's viral "so bad it's good" Christmas movie sequel, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.

Starring New Zealand's own Rose McIver, the film follows a young, ambitious journalist named Amber, who falls in love with a Prince while on assignment and - you guessed it, marries him in the sequel.

It's not the plot that's important, it's more about the way this film makes people feel. The first one went viral for being bad, but still loveable in all it's cheesy, warm-fuzzy inducing glory.

Reviews for the sequel are flooding in since the film released on Friday and fans are loving it, with one even calling for Rose McIver to be made a dame for her efforts.

Advertisement

Hey @jacindaardern can we make @imrosemciver a Dame for the masterpiece that is #AChristmasPrince2 — AotearoIan (@AotearoIan) December 1, 2018

Just watched #AChristmasPrince2 n I’ve never cried so much it’s so good @therestis_ — Rebecca (@horanftdolans) December 1, 2018

So.Many.Things.Wrong. but I watched the whole thing and still managed to shed a tear 😹

Netflix y'all should've invested in a bigger budget. That dress and hair/makeup were so wrong. #AChristmasPrince2 — Lizzzz (@MisslizMurder) December 1, 2018

I don’t suppose you can give us a hint about a third movie...? 😜 loved #AChristmasPrince2 ❤️@imrosemciver — #ourgirl (@popcultspectrum) December 1, 2018

#PSA that The Christmas Prince 2 is out today, and I am ready for this wholesome, mistletoed trash fire that I secretly wish was also my life. — erika liu (@e_liuliu) November 30, 2018

Even critics seem to be - reluctantly - on board.

Libby Torres from the Daily Beast wrote: "It's cheesy, it's cringey, but most importantly, it's harmless - and worth a watch if you're in the mood for some mindless holiday cheer."

Carrie Wittmer from the Business Insider called it an "addictive movie that will make you cancel your social life, because you must watch it every single night for two weeks".

And Thrillest simply summarised it as "Beautiful, Royal Garbage".

The best part of all this is just how much fun McIver is having with the reviews: