After 10 years, the Basement Theatre's Christmas show has become as synonymous with the holidays as the Farmers' Santa leering down Queen St. The annual tradition is always the sparkliest, gaudiest present under Auckland's Christmas tree, and this year is no exception.

Comedians Rose Matafeo and Alice Snedden gift us Work Do, a blistering evisceration of work Christmas parties which is as much about office politics, latent sexuality and inner city Auckland as it is about the holidays.

The pair take us back to 1997 and to the offices of Go Away travel agency (vibrantly realised by set designer Michael McCabe). The business is about to fail but alcoholic boss Linda hides this behind what may be the most awkward Christmas party you'll ever encounter, complete with sexual fantasies, moody teenagers and off-brand alcohol.

The pair have crafted a fast-moving and fiercely funny script fuelled by familiar workplace archetypes brought to life by director Leon Wadham and a quartet of fizzing, energetic performers. Jodie Rimmer and Byron Coll are a delicious double-hander as "fun" boss Linda and office naysayer Gary, while Brynley Stent adds more characters to her comedy repertoire with snarky perfectionist Karen and foul-mouthed teen Lachlan.

Amazing as they all are, Kura Forrester is once again the standout, taking her sexually frustrated Aroha to such extremes even the cast couldn't stop laughing. A drunken, vulgar rant in the second act is further proof Forrester needs her own starring vehicle immediately.

Work Do also continues the Basement's Christmas tradition of each performance featuring a guest star in an improvised role. Unfortunately, this year's radio DJ character, while portrayed hilariously by comedian Melanie Bracewell on Friday night, distracts from rather than adds to the show. Given last year's Santa Claus suffered the same obligation to tradition, it might be time to lay this joke to rest.

They should really trust in the talent they have, especially when they are this damn good. It's impossible to tell which moments can be attributed to the script, the direction or the actors themselves; suffice to say all parts are working in flawless harmony.

A slightly simple story aside, thanks to multiple cringe-tastic gags, an array of fiery one-liners, and four commanding performers, Work Do is one Christmas party you don't want to miss.

Theatre review

What: Work Do

Where: The Basement Theatre, until December 21

Reviewed by: Ethan Sills