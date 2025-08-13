Advertisement
Crowded House deny fake claims about Neil Finn in AI video

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

An AI-generated video has made false claims about Crowded House frontman Neil Finn.

Crowded House have released an unusual statement after fake claims Neil Finn struggles with erectile dysfunction.

A recently circulated AI-generated video suggests the frontman needs “Something So Strong” to maintain an erection.

Framed like a news broadcast, the clip depicts Finn and TVNZ journalist Simon Dallow discussing the former’s impotence.

