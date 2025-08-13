Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kelly Clarkson’s husband Brandon Blackstock dies; obituary names singer’s former assistant

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Media wellbeing survey results and second Auckland police college

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was in a relationship with her former assistant at the time of his death, his obituary reveals.

Blackstock died last week, aged 48, after battling melanoma for several years.

In an obituary released today, Brittney Marie Jones was described as his “beautiful and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save