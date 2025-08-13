Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was in a relationship with her former assistant at the time of his death, his obituary reveals.

Blackstock died last week, aged 48, after battling melanoma for several years.

In an obituary released today, Brittney Marie Jones was described as his “beautiful and loving partner in life and business”.

The Daily Mail reports Jones was referred to as Clarkson’s “former assistant” in documents for the couple’s rodeo business.

The timeline of the couple’s relationship is unclear, but it is known Jones was previously married in 2021.