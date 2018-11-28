Punchlines become endangered species

British Dad Nick Harvey regularly tweets about tormenting one of his sons by spoiling his jokes with facts. Here's some of what he's written:

Son: What do cows eat for breakfast?

Me: Hang on a sec. (Googles): Farmers often use corn and soy as a base for their animal feed. These protein-rich grains help bring cows to market weight faster, and, because they're cheaper than other feed options, they ...

Son: [sadly] Moosli.

Son: What are caterpillars afraid of?

Me: It's unlikely that they experience fear. They're not self-aware, so ...

Son: [sadly] Dogerpillars.

Son: How does Moses make tea?

Me: Moses isn't alive, darling, and back then, I'm not even sure that people drank tea.

Son: [sadly] Hebrews it.

Doors open more cheaply for Aussies

A reader writes: "I thought you might be interested in the attached image of a product on both Bunnings' New Zealand and Australian websites. It shows identical garage door emergency access locks which in Australia cost A$19.98 ($21.29) and in New Zealand $54 (A$52.44) That's a big price difference ... No wonder we have an 'affordable' housing crisis."

Hashtag of the day #OnlineShoppingSongs

I would ship 500 miles

Oops! I ordered again

Hit me eBay one more time

Sittin' on the dock of e-Bay

Take another little piece of my cart now baby

Hello? Is it free shipping you're looking for?

Amazon grace

Owner of a lonely cart

Money for nothing and they ship for free

Living da Visa loca

(Via Twitter)