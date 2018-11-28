Thrash metal legends Slayer are on tour for one last hurrah, and they're stopping off in New Zealand.

Not only that, they're bringing fellow metal legends Anthrax along for the ride.

Slayer announced earlier this year that they were hanging up their guitars and calling it a day, devastating fans. But the Final World Tour will allow Kiwi fans to farewell the band in classic Slayer style.

After almost four decades in the game, Slayer are known for their insane live shows and they come armed with 12 albums' worth of hits.

With Tom Araya on vocals, Paul Bostaph on drums, Kerry King and Gary Holt on guitars, Slayer will play two shows for Kiwi fans.

They, along with Anthrax, will play Auckland's Eventfinda Stadium (formerly the North Shore Event Centre) on March 15, and Christchurch's Horncastle Arena on March 17.

Tickets go on sale December 5 at 7pm via Eventfinda for Auckland and Ticketek for Christchurch.