“There’s a gif of a cat wearing a little pink fur coat and pearl necklace and diamond earrings just covered in glittery hundred-dollar bills. It turns out that cat is Melanie Lynskey, one and the same,” Lyonne jokes.
Ultimately for the pair, it came back to that bond, 25 years in the making.
“I think it was really a text message and friendship and good old-fashioned luck.”
And while the duo are thick as thieves, it’s actually been more of a trio, with actress Clea DuVall rounding out the powerhouse friendship group.
“Clea DuVall and Lynskey and I have been quite the trio since back in, But I’m a Cheerleader. And I think we’re pretty locked for life at this point," shares Lyonne.
The friends also worked together in DuVall’s directorial debut, The Intervention, in 2016. The film went on to win at the Sundance Film Festival, and Lynskey won best actress for her starring role.
“I’m as obsessed with Melanie Lynskey as anyone in their right mind is,” says Lyonne.