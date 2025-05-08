Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale. Photo / Peacock

So, how did executive producer, director, writer and lead actress Lyonne convince Lynskey, her Emmy and Critics’ Choice Award-winning pal, to sign on?

Speaking to the Herald, Lyonne credited the pair’s friendship and a wad of cash as to what swayed the Yellowjackets star.

“Dollar D bills, y’all”, laughs Lyonne, adding in a humorous quip about the deal.

“There’s a gif of a cat wearing a little pink fur coat and pearl necklace and diamond earrings just covered in glittery hundred-dollar bills. It turns out that cat is Melanie Lynskey, one and the same,” Lyonne jokes.

Ultimately for the pair, it came back to that bond, 25 years in the making.

“I think it was really a text message and friendship and good old-fashioned luck.”

And while the duo are thick as thieves, it’s actually been more of a trio, with actress Clea DuVall rounding out the powerhouse friendship group.

Actresses Clea DuVall, Natasha Lyonne and Melanie Lynskey. Photo / Getty Images/Amanda Edwards

“Clea DuVall and Lynskey and I have been quite the trio since back in, But I’m a Cheerleader. And I think we’re pretty locked for life at this point," shares Lyonne.

The friends also worked together in DuVall’s directorial debut, The Intervention, in 2016. The film went on to win at the Sundance Film Festival, and Lynskey won best actress for her starring role.

“I’m as obsessed with Melanie Lynskey as anyone in their right mind is,” says Lyonne.

And it turns out Lynskey isn’t the only Kiwi Lyonne loves to work with, having recently left New Zealand, where she had been filming in Auckland.

Melanie Lynskey, Natasha Lyonne, Clea DuVall, and Katharine Towne in But I'm a Cheerleader (1999). Photo / IMDB

“I’m also obsessed with ... Taika Waititi. I just returned home from there, and we shot a movie called Klara and The Sun.”

The film is yet to be released, but is also set to star Jenna Ortega, Amy Adams and Steve Buscemi.

“I love them both. You guys are doing a good job out there, I’d say.”

Poker Face is available on TVNZ and TVNZ+ from May 9

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and has previously worked as lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.