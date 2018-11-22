Three Girls (Lightbox)

From the team behind the highly acclaimed Five Daughters comes a powerful new BBC drama about a childhood friendship broken by abuse. Three Girls is based on the true stories of the victims of the Rochdale sexual abuse scandal and was made with their full cooperation. It's a three-part mini-series event billed as "part thriller and part miscarriage-of-justice drama", which follows the three girls as they take their stories to authorities and eventually, brave the courtroom to help convict nine men for the crimes. Available to stream from Wednesday.



Insecure (Neon)

Insecure is back with a third season and it's all about Issa being on the glow up. Following her intense breakup with Lawrence, Issa is crashing with Daniel - the guy she cheated on Lawrence with - driving for Lyft and trying desperately to get her life back on track. It's all about learning from your mistakes and settling into your 30s without all the nonsense from your 20s. Back with more daydreams and rap monologues, Issa will navigate everything from relationships to her career to her changing friendships as the gang gets older - and wiser. Available to stream now.

Warning: Mature content



Baby Mama's Club season 2 (TVNZ On Demand)

Baby Mama's Club gained a lot of - well deserved - attention when it launched, for its starring cast made up of four Māori and Pasifika women, something New Zealand television had never seen before. Now, season two will act as a prequel to the first, and this time will follow the boys, Aaron, Thump and Bear as they go undercover to track down the Baby Mamas, Sophia, Kowhai, Shan and Malia. It will of course, still delve into the private lives of the fierce women from season one. It's available to stream from Monday.

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Narcos has long been a veritable hit for Netflix and its newest instalment looks to be no different as the production moves into Mexico. Narcos: Mexico will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning with the Mexican trafficking world and the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s under Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna). It follows a DEA agent who moves his family to a new post in Guadalajara, where he quickly gets caught up in the drama and danger of the Narcos world. Available to stream now.