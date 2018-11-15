Darryl-Mathew Suasua and Astley Nathan, better known as Daz and Ast, have been revealed as the new hosts of Flava's breakfast show.

The pair currently front the Flava Drive Show, where they've gained a reputation for putting together shows packed with great yarns, daring challenges, eye-popping videos and the best beats.

Ast says they're looking forward to the challenge: "We are so excited to be the new hosts of Flava Breakfast and while we're not that keen on the new time the alarm will be going off, we know it will be a blast getting ready in the morning with our listeners."

Listeners can expect a lot more mayhem in the AM, says Daz.

"We've been working together for a while now so we really know how to play off each other, and which buttons to push to give the other one a bit of a wind up!"

Daz and Ast are taking over the role from Sela Alo and Tarsh Ieremia, who announced earlier this month that they would be moving on to other things.

Athena Angelou, the current Day host will move into Drive, alongside award-winning DJ and hip-hop guru Dj Manchoo.

Daz and Ast's first show in the breakfast slot will be on December 3rd from 6am.