New Zealand's favourite Aussie returns: Jimmy Barnes announces July tour

Jimmy Barnes is coming back to New Zealand in July 2021. Photo / Getty Images

You don't have to wait any longer Jimmy Barnes fans, because the borders are open and our favourite Aussie is coming back!.

It would take more than a mere global pandemic to stop Jimmy Barnes. While most of us spent 2020 binge-watching TV shows, Jimmy and his wife Jane entertained the world with daily "at home" performances that attracted more than 100 million views on social media.

The Australian rock icon also used 2020's Covid lockdowns to learn the bagpipes, release a non-fiction book, start work on a novel and help Jane create a forthcoming recipe collection. Plus he somehow found time to write and record a new album with his loved ones that's aptly titled Flesh And Blood.

Flesh And Blood will be released on July 2 and is the 20th studio album by Jimmy Barnes. Less than a week after release, Jimmy will be bringing his eight-piece band made up mostly of his family to New Zealand for a three-date tour.

Beginning at the newly refurbished Christchurch Town Hall on Wednesday July 7, then playing the iconic Civic in Auckland on Friday July 9, before wrapping up at Wellington's TSB Arena on Saturday July 10, it will be the first international dates Jimmy has played since the beginning of 2020.

"It's great to be back playing live again", Barnes said.

"It was good to get some downtime at home for a change but now we're hungry to get back on stage together. If 2020 taught me anything it's that Facebook and YouTube videos can be fun but they're no substitute for a real gig."

Barnes debuted the title track from Flesh And Blood at the State Memorial Service for his close mate, Michael Gudinski.

"Michael's loss really hit us hard. Everything he did was about family one way or another which is probably why he liked that song [Flesh and Blood] so much. I'm dedicating this record to his memory."

In his homeland of Australia, Barnes has enjoyed 12 solo chart-toppers plus five with Cold Chisel, taking his career tally to a record-setting total of seventeen #1 albums.

Jimmy Barnes Flesh and Blood Tour NZ July 2021

Presented by Eccles Entertainment, The Rock, The Sound & The Breeze. All shows all ages.

General public on sale: Monday May 10, 12pm.

Wednesday July 7

Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

Friday July 9

Civic Theatre | Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

Saturday July 10

TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999