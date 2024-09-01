I was forcibly reminded of the balletic impulse in Tchaikovsky’s music, a definite asset on Thursday night, as Hadelich combined delicious whimsy and dazzling virtuosity over ever-shifting orchestral backdrops.
A slow movement of almost unbearable poignancy was followed by a finale that threatened to become a runaway troika sleigh. Little wonder that a passing stranger at interval made comparisons with Jimi Hendrix, although Hadelich’s rousing encore - a bluegrassy breakdown based on the fiddle tune Orange Blossom Special - may have had something to do with his assessment.
After interval, Sibelius’ The Oceanides and Debussy’s La Mer returned us to the sea, showing two composers’ responses to Mediterranean waters.
Slobodeniouk ensured the signature of Sibelius was firmly etched in the first piece’s foreboding timpani rolls and dancing flutes, as well as climactic stirrings. If only two cellphones had not added their unwanted obbligati to proceedings.
The Debussy was treated more lushly, without sacrificing the essential transparency of its wash. We were captivated by the yearning sighs of a cello choir and the heart-stopping shifts between minor and major as the wind and sea pursued their closing dialogue. Perhaps, in the central movement, there was even the illusion of an underwater ballroom, through the evanescent waltzing of the waves.
What: New Zealand Symphony Orchestra
Where: Auckland Town Hall
When: Thursday, August 29
Reviewer: William Dart.