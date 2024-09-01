The NZ Symphony Orchestra at the Auckland Town Hall with Dima Slobodeniouk conductor and Augustin Hadelich soloist.

OPINION

Nielsen’s Helios Overture was an inspired launch for the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s La Mer concert. The first of three marine-inspired offerings, its eight minutes evocatively traced the sun’s daily journey, arising from and falling back into the Aegean Sea.

From its opening mesh of hushed basses and staggered horns, Dima Slobodeniouk revealed himself to be a maestro with a meticulous ear for detail, and the ability to reconcile moments of stalwart grandeur with the subtlest of atmospherics.

The Finnish conductor also played a vital role in the concert’s inevitable highlight: Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.

Here, even the most hardened of concert-going hearts must have softened at the charismatic performance of soloist Augustin Hadelich, his first lines delivered with unabashed tenderness, giving no hint of furies soon to be unleashed.