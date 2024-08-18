Andrea Lam, soprano, and Andre de Ridder, conductor, with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra at the Auckland Town Hall.

Andrea Lam, soprano, and Andre de Ridder, conductor, with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra at the Auckland Town Hall.

OPINION

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra was rewarded with a large and responsive audience for the first two of its 2024 Immerse concerts.

However, this time around, conductor Andre de Ridder did not bring the contemporary treats of last year, which featured works by John Luther Adams, Wynton Marsalis and Bryce Dessner.

Friday’s Mozart The Great programme played safe with the composer’s “Elvira Madigan” piano concerto and penultimate Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, even if Viennese elegance was preceded by the tasty entree of Ligeti’s Concerto Romanesc.

Written in an idiom that shouldn’t unsettle those who can cope with Bartok, this lively score was crowned by the fiery folk fiddling of guest concertmaster Monique Lapins in its runaway finale.