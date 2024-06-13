The NZIFF includes various New Zealand-made feature films, short films and documentaries, as well as international films.

The Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) has announced its line-up of New Zealand-made feature films, short films and documentaries for 2024.

The festival is designed to showcase the increasing number of talented film-makers in Aotearoa telling diverse stories through their films and reach new audiences.

The “Māhutonga” part of the programme includes 12 full-length films and 19 shorts, with the films chosen by artistic director Palolo Berlin and head of programming Michael McDonnell. The shorts were selected by veteran co-curators Leo Koziol and Craig Fasi, along with guest selector Gerard Johnstone.

So, if you’re heading along to the NZIFF this year and keen to see some films made by Kiwis, here’s what’s on the programme and where you can watch.

What’s screening:

A Mistake, directed by Christine Jeffs.

New Zealand feature films:

Never Look Away (2004), Aotearoa New Zealand. Director: Lucy Lawless.

Grafted, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director: Sasha Rainbow.

I Am a Dark River, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director: Tess Mitchell.

The House Within, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director: Joshua Prendeville.

Head South, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director: Jonathan Ogilvie.

A Mistake, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director: Christine Jeffs.

Taki Rua Theatre - Breaking Barriers, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director: Whetū Fala.

The Haka Party Incident, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director: Katie Wolfe.

We Were Dangerous, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director: Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu.

MariMari, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director: Paul Wolffram.

Alien Weaponry: Kua Tupu Te Ara, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director: Kent Belcher.

Night Piece, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2023. Director: Bridget Sutherland.

Grateful Grapefruit by Sam Handley.

New Zealand’s best shorts:

I See You, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2022. Director, screenplay: Briar March.

First Horse, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director: Awanui Simich-Pene.

Grateful Grapefruit, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2023. Director, screenplay, producer, editor: Sam Handley.

Rochelle, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director, screenplay, editor: Tom Furniss.

Lea Tupu’anga/Mother Tongue, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2023. Director: Vea Mafile’o.

Chatterbox, directed by Tainui Tukiwaho.

Ngā Whanaunga Māori Pasifika Shorts 2024:

My Brother, USA, 2023. Director, screenplay: Misa Tupou.

Butterfly/Bataplai, USA, 2023. Director, producer, screenplay, editor: Veialu Aila-Unsworth.

The Great South, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2023. Director, screenplay: Taniora Ormsby.

The Red Room, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2023. Director, screenplay: Alex Liu.

Show Home, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2023. Director: Jane Shearer.

Hands of Fate, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2023. Director: Sima Urale.

Chatterbox, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2023. Director: Tainui Tukiwaho.

The Lascar by Adi Parige.

Short connections 2024:

Payback, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2023. Director, screenplay: Mia Blake.

The Sea Inside Her, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director: Alyx Duncan.

Earthlings, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2023. Director, screenplay: Jamie Lawrence.

Lost at Sea, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2024. Director, screenplay: Asuka Sylvie.

The Lascar, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2023. Director, screenplay: Adi Parige.

Naughty Little Peeptoe, directed by Garth Maxwell and Peter Wells.

Notes on Garth Maxwell Shorts:

Naughty Little Peeptoe, Aotearoa New Zealand, 2000. Co-directors: Garth Maxwell and Peter Wells. Presented in association with Gus Fisher Gallery.

Come with Us, Aotearoa New Zealand, 1981. Co-directors: Garth Maxwell and Simon Marler.

Where you can watch NZIFF NZ-made films in theatres

The Embassy, Roxy Cinema and Light House Cinema Cuba in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington ( July 31 - August 11)

The Civic, Hollywood Avondale and ASB Auckland Waterfront Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland (August 7 - August 18)

The Regent Theatre in Ōtepoti Dunedin (August 14 - August 25)

State Cinemas in Whakatū Nelson (August 14 - August 25)

Lumière Cinemas in Ōtautahi Christchurch (August 15 - September 1)

Luxe Cinemas in Tauranga Moana (August 15 - August 28)

MTG Century Theatre in Ahuriri Napier (August 21 - September 1)

Lido Cinema in Kirikiriroa Hamilton (August 21 - September 4)

Len Lye Cinema in Ngāmotu New Plymouth ( August 21 - September 4)

Regent 3 in Whakaoriori Masterton ( August 21 - September 4).

NZIFF: Dates and ticketing information

The NZIFF will open in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington on July 31, and it will then tour nine other centres across the country until September 4.

Tickets for Wellington go on sale from 10am on Friday, July 12. Tickets for Auckland will be available from 10am on Friday July 19, with all other centres selling tickets from late July.

Tickets can be booked in person at the NZIFF box office on Allen St, Wellington, and The Civic on Wellesley St West, Auckland. To book online, visit nziff.co.nz.