Last year's New Zealand Youth Film Festival was hosted by Kiwi actor Karen O’Leary, one of the stars of Wellington Paranormal.

Budding filmmakers and screen stars, listen up – your dreams may be a little closer, thanks to a new initiative at your fingertips.

Australia Youth Film Festival and New Zealand Youth Film Festival are launching a new fund for student film enthusiasts, and it’s a $3000 game-changer.

Warner Bros NZ's Isaac Strati presents Dylan Poihipi with the trophy for Best 22-24 Age Group Film Award last year for his film Love is Dead. Photo / Shannon Doyle

By applying for the fund, young film-makers have the chance to access financial support, which can be used for a project of their choosing.

Possible projects include short films, documentaries, video adverts, animations and music videos. All projects must be less than 20 minutes long to be considered for the festival.

Promising students across Australia and New Zealand can apply for support of up to $3000 for each project, which will transform this free-to-enter festival into a life-changing opportunity for film-makers and actors alike.

Those aged between 15 and 25, who have a secondary or tertiary education, can enter the film festival and apply for the fund.

Last year, the festival was a massive success, receiving a whopping 426 entries, and was hosted by Kiwi actor Karen O’Leary, one of the stars of Wellington Paranormal.

Nominees touring Massey University National Academy of Screen Arts as part of New Zealand Youth Film Festival's Industry Day on December 7 last year.

What is New Zealand Youth Film Festival?

With the hopes of finding, celebrating and empowering the next generation of film-makers and movie stars, the New Zealand Youth Festival offers a platform for students to showcase their passion for the arts while providing a space in which they can hone their skills.

The festival, of which the NZ Herald is a media partner, offers coveted awards and runs an acclaimed programme of events annually, inspiring young people to get involved in the film industry early and fuelling their passions with a little bit of encouragement and applause.

Some of the once-in-a-lifetime experiences offered by the festival include the always-popular Industry Day, as well as live-streamed red-carpet award ceremonies to get kids excited about the future of film.

Applications for New Zealand Youth Film Festival entry and funding are now open.