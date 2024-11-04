If you need some early holiday cheer: Meet Me Next Christmas (Netflix, November 6)

It’s never too early to get festive, despite what the cynical grump in your social circle might say. Meet Me Next Christmas, a heartwarming romcom, takes a leaf from Before Sunrise – a chance encounter and the promise to meet again one year later. Where? The sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert in the Big Apple. Layla (Christina Milian), in pursuit of the man of her dreams, must race through the snow-swept city to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town. There’s plenty of doom and gloom in the world, but Meet Me Next Christmas looks like the cheesy pick-me-up we all need.

If you fall for down-to-earth dating shows: Love Village S2 (Netflix, November 5)

Season two of Love Village is back for more honest discussions about sex, money and health, as a group of contestants aged 35 to 60 hope to find “the final love of their life.” They live a communal lifestyle together in an old Japanese-style house on the picturesque island of Okinawa. Unlike its dating show peers, Love Island and Love Is Blind, there are no aspiring influencers with perfectly sculpted bodies and blindingly white teeth – only ordinary folk on the hunt for true love. Check out Love Village if you’re tired of cringe dating show gimmicks and want a raw, real portrayal of romance.

If you enjoy coming-of-age comedies: My Old Ass (Prime Video, November 7)

Elliott (Maisy Stella) is a queer teen spending her last summer before she goes off to college hooking up with a local girl and getting as high as a kite. If you’re thinking My Old Ass sounds a bit like The Edge of Seventeen or Lady Bird, you’d be wrong; My Old Ass has a fun twist up its sleeve – time travel. On a mushroom trip with her two close friends, Elliott comes face-to-face with her not-so-happy 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza). Described as “one of the best coming-of-age comedies in forever”, My Old Ass sets out to answer the question: What advice would you give to your younger self?

If you love dystopian-ish thrillers: Civil War (Neon, November 10)

This week, a divided America goes to the polls to choose its next President. If the election doesn’t go Trump’s way, how likely is a repeat of the violence seen during the attack on the Capitol building? Civil War expands upon this frightening possibility. Set in a war-torn near-future America, where 19 states have seceded and a tyrannical President (Nick Offerman) rules with an iron fist, a group of journalists must travel from New York to Washington DC. to get “the only story left”. Per one critic, “Civil War expressed a nation’s soul-sickness so vividly that it felt like an X-ray” – if you can stomach it, the film is essential viewing.

The rest

Netflix

Love Village S2 (November 5)

Dirty Jobs: S1-S2 (November 5)

Meet Me Next Christmas (November 6)

Pedro Paramo (November 6)

10 Days of a Curious Man (November 7)

Born for the Spotlight (November 7)

Outer Banks: Season 4 Part 2 (November 7)

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (November 7)

Vijay 69 (November 8)

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (November 8)

Mr. Plankton (November 8)

Bank Under Siege (November 8)

Investigation Alien (November 8)

The Resident S6 (November 8)

The Cage (November 8)

Arcane S2 (November 9)

TVNZ+

A Remarkable Place to Die (November 3)

Unidentified Bodies (November 5)

Harlots (November 7)

Weekend At Bernie’s (November 7)

Circle Of Friends (November 7)

ThreeNow

Dead & Buried (November 5)

Daddy Issues (November 6)

Heels S1-2 (November 8)

Death Row Stories S1-2 (November 10)

Neon

Mama’s Boy (November 4)

Snakes on a Plane (November 5)

Madame Web (November 8)

Beetlejuice (November 7)

The Croods (November 9)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (November 10)

Civil War (November 10)

Prime Video

Grimsby (November 5)

Shrek (November 5)

Citadel: Honey Bunny (November 7)

Look Back (November 7)

My Old Ass (November 7)

Madagascar (November 7)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (November 7)

Disney+

The Fiery Priest 2 (November 9)

Apple TV+

Joker: Folie a Deux (November 4)

Runt (November 5)

Gangnam B-Side (November 6)

The Fiery Priest 2 (November 9)

Acorn/AMC+/Shudder

The J-Horror Virus (Shudder, AMC+, November 4)

19-2 S1-4 (Acorn TV, November 4)

Dickweed: A Smugshot Special (AMC+, November 6)

Black Cab (Shudder, AMC+, November 8)