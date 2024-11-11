If you enjoy compelling true-crime: In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery (Prime Video, November 12, Sky Open, November 18)

In 2010, Laura Letts-Beckett tragically drowned during a fishing trip in Canada and Peter Beckett, her husband and former Napier city councillor, would be jailed for her murder. But in 2021, Beckett was acquitted. What happened? Beckett becomes a key interviewee in In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery, a hair-raising mini-series examining the case’s many bewildering facts and falsehoods. As someone says in the trailer: “His story doesn’t make a lot of sense as the truth, but it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense as a lie either.”

If you love top-notch action-thrillers: The Day of The Jackal (TVNZ+, November 15)

In The Day of The Jackal, “one of the best TV shows of the year”, Academy Award-winning chameleon Eddie Redmayne transforms into an icy globe-trotting gun-for-hire. His first foray in the action-thriller genre is a far cry from Les Miserables or The Theory of Everything. But critics seem to agree that Redmayne is “astonishing.” After killing a Muskian tech-bro billionaire, he finds himself in the sights of MI6 agent Bianca Pullman (Lashana Lynch). She’ll stop at nothing to track down and kill the Jackal before he leaves another trail of bodies in his wake. A “gripping cat-and-mouse yarn” if you’re in need of a killer thriller.

If you enjoy intriguing dystopian dramas: Silo S2 (Apple TV+, November 15)

We’ve been awaiting season two of Silo with bated breath ever since that humdinger of a final episode. What’s next for Jules (Rebecca Ferguson) and the inhabitants of the titular brutalist Silo? Graham Yost, the brilliant mind behind the show, is said to “instantly turn the temperature up on this pressure cooker of a dystopia” as more murky secrets arise and rebellion brews. “What if everything you know to be true was one big lie?” one character asks. If the jaw-dropping twists of season one are anything to go by, season two of Silo might cement the show as one of the best television sci-fi outings since Lost.

If you like taut local(ish) drama: Joika (Neon, November 17)

On the face of it, Joika doesn’t appear to be a film connected with Aotearoa. Joy (Talia Ryder) is obsessed with becoming a prima ballerina at the Bolshoi Company – the first American to do so. But, behind the camera is Tāmaki Makaurau native James William Napier Robertson, director of The Dark Horse, co-director of Whina and the “Hottest Vegetarian of 2014″, according to animal rights group Safe. One local critic described Joika as an “astonishingly beautiful, harrowing dance biopic”. With shades of Black Swan and a brutal mentor (Diane Kruger), not unlike J.K. Simmons in Whiplash, prepare for a nerve-shredding cinematic assemblé that will have you on the edge of your seat.

The rest

Netflix

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (November 12)

Sprint: The World’s Fastest Humans Part 2 (November 13)

Sisters’ Feud (November 13)

Hot Frosty (November 13)

The Mothers of Penguins (November 13)

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (November 13)

Beyond Goodbye (November 14)

The Lost Children (November 14)

Cobra Kai S6 P2 (November 15)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (November 15)

TVNZ+

Trans & Pregnant (November 11)

Love In The Limelight (November 13)

Divergent (November 13)

Insurgent (November 13)

Allegiant (November 13)

The Day of the Jackal (November 15)

Emerald City (November 16)

ThreeNow

Blackshore (November 13)

Declassified S1-2 (November 17)

Neon

Yellowstone S5 P2 (November 11)

Dune: Part Two (November 12)

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (November 12)

Interview with the Vampire (November 13)

Gravity (November 14)

Baghead (November 15)

Smallfoot (November 16)

The Tender Bar (November 17)

Joika (November 17)

Apple TV+

Bad Sister S2 (November 13)

Silo S2 (November 15)

Prime Video

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (November 12)

Shrek 2 (November 12)

In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery (November 12)

Cross (November 14)

Prey (November 15)

Disney+

Deadpool & Wolverine (November 12)

Say Nothing (November 14)

An Almost Christmas Story (November 15)

Acorn/AMC+/Shudder

The Creep Tapes (Shudder, AMC+, November 15)

The Braxtons (AMC+, November 15)

Deb’s House (AMC+, November 15)