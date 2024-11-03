Advertisement
Trans and pregnant: A journey of love and parenthood in Wellington

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
Rāwā and Frankie: Determined that Frankie would carry their baby. Photo / supplied

A new season of Documentary NZ launches with the unusual pregnancy journey of a gay couple.

To casual acquaintances – and even to some of their wedding guests – Rāwā and Frankie Karetai Wood-Bodley were just another couple of gay men in a loving relationship. When they talked about their

