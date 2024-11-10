Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star in Wicked.

Dolls released to promote the new movie adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked have been placed in stores wrapped in packaging that directs fans to a hardcore pornography website.

Stunned fans reacted with shock to the X-rated error which saw the toys list Wicked.com as a suggested destination, instead of WickedMovie.com.

The latter offers fans a movie trailer and an opportunity to purchase tickets. The former, the home of Wicked Pictures, offers parody porn movies such as Captain Marvel XXX.

“That’s an insane oversight, someone getting fired lol,” one person wrote on X.

“Whoever did the Mattel Wicked Dolls packaging is COOKED,” someone else offered.