If you like murderously good reality TV: The Traitors NZ (ThreeNow, July 1)

The reality TV format that’s swept the world returns to New Zealand screens for a second season, and mates, it looks good. A new group of amateur sleuths enter a spooky mansion near Timaru to play a hectic murder-mystery game in the hope of winning $100,000, and while last season featured a hectic mish-mash of celebrities and normal people, season two is entirely made up of “normies”. Who will become the traitors, who will annoy host Paul Henry, and who will end up sitting in a bath of maggots? Can’t wait to find out.

If you miss the 90s: Gladiators (TVNZ+, July 4)

One of Britain’s biggest light entertainment shows of the 90s has been rebooted for 2024, this time hosted by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh. The format is exactly the same: brave everyday people (the contenders) compete against gladiatorial super-athletes called Nitro, Phantom and Giant, in a series of intense physical challenges. Whether the rebooted version will have the pulling power of the original is up for debate - but if it’s not spicy enough for you, there’s always the 2023 Netflix documentary about the shocking behind-the-scenes drama of the US version.

If you miss the 80s: Brats (Disney+, July 5)

If you’re a fan of classic 80s teen movies like Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink, then the new documentary Brats is for you. Actor Andrew McCarthy - who’s now 61, if you can believe it - was one of the original “Brat Pack” of young actors who ruled American cinemas in the 1980s. Four decades later, McCarthy sets out to reunite with many of his fellow Brat Packers – including Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez – to find how the term defined their lives and careers, for better or worse. Were they really brats, or just teenagers riding the pop culture wave of a lifetime?

If you like a whodunnit: Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (ThreeNow, July 1)

Based on the bestselling novel by Holly Jackson, the BBC’s Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will be a must-watch for fans of a good mystery. Set in the fictional town of Little Kilton, the story is centred around teen protagonist Pip Fitz-Amobi, who decides to crack open an allegedly “solved” murder case from five years prior. In attempting to unearth what really happened in their sleepy small town, Pip starts to unravel a giant mystery which appears to be part Lord of the Flies, part Agatha Christie, part Twin Peaks. Find your old pipe and magnifying glass and get involved ASAP.

Netflix

The Drover’s Wife (July 1)

Fireheart (July 1)

Traffic (July 1)

Skyline (July 1)

Grindhouse Death Proof (July 1)

Public Affairs Office in the Sky (July 1)

Miraculous World (July 1)

Alvin and the Chipmunks (July 1)

Star Trek Prodigy S2 (July 1)

Sprint (July 2)

The Man with 1000 Kids (July 3)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (July 3)

Barbarian (July 4)

Rhythm and Flow France S3 (July 4)

Barbeque Showdown S3 (July 4)

Don’t Worry Darling (July 4)

Most Wanted Man (July 5)

The Imaginary (July 5)

Goyo (July 5)

Desperate Lies (July 5)

Hardball S2 (July 5)

Titip Surat Untuk Tuhan (July 5)

The Lesson (July 6)

Infinite Storm (July 6)

Trolls Back Together (July 6)

River (July 6)

High Ground (July 7)

TVNZ+

Junior Bake Off (July 1)

The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson (July 1)

The Hobbit Trilogy (July 1)

Red Bull Documentaries (July 3)

Insomnia (July 5)

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr (July 5)

Open Season: Scared Silly (July 6)

Munich Games (July 7)

ThreeNow

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys (July 6)

Neon

Conan O’Brien Must Go (July 1)

Ned Kelly (July 1)

Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion (July 2)

Lockerbie (July 2)

1000-lb Sisters S4 (July 3)

Everything I Know About Love (July 4)

She Came to Me (July 4)

The Fast and the Furious (July 5)

2 Fast 2 Furious (July 5)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (July 5)

Fast & Furious (July 5)

Fast Five (July 5)

Fast & Furious 6 (July 5)

Furious 7 (July 5)

The Fate of the Furious (July 5)

Due Justice (July 6)

Trolls Band Together (July 6)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (July 7)

Butcher’s Crossing (July 7)

Hotel Transylvania (July 7)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (July 7)

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (July 7)

Prime Video

Space Cadet (July 4)

Disney+

Shark Attack 360 (July 1)

Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast (July 1)

Baby Sharks in the City (July 1)

Supersized Sharks (July 1)

Attack of the Red Sea Sharks (July 1)

Sharks Gone Viral (July 1)

Sharks vs. Ross Edgley (July 1)

Red Swan S1 (July 3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 4 (July 3)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Seasons 6-7 (July 3)

The Great North: Seasons 1-3 (July 3)

Miraculous World Paris: Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir (July 3)

Land of Tanabata (July 4)