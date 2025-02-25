The second season of the hit Irish-New Zealand co-production The Gone begins where the first season left off. Having solved the case of a missing Irish couple, troubled Detective Theo Richter (Richard Flood) is about to return to Ireland from Mt Affinity when he discovers that tabloid crime reporter and old-flame Aileen Ryan (Carolyn Bracken) has gone missing. Filmed in and around Te Aroha and Tāmaki Makaurau, Richter and local detective Diana Huia (Acushla-Tara Kupe) must reunite to lead the search for Ryan, who was chasing a lead on a gruesome cold-case. Winning five New Zealand Television Awards, The Gone is a compelling and not-to-be missed thriller.

If you like swoon-worthy rom-coms: A Copenhagen Love Story (Netflix, February 26)

Based on Tine Hoeg’s 2022 novel SULT, A Copenhagen Love Story follows Mia (Rosalinde Mynster), a successful author who falls for charming single dad Emi (Joachim Fjelstrup). Directed by Danish comedy duo Louise Mieritz and Ditte Hansen, the couple’s happiness is soon tested when they discover that they cannot conceive naturally and must turn to fertility treatment. As the publicity material asks: “can love last when artificial hormones and scheduled sex pushes their relationship – and sanity – to the brink?” Expect this to be an amusing Danish twist on classic rom-coms like Juno and Knocked Up.

If you love feel-good comedies: Running Point (Netflix, February 27)

In the hilarious new series from Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson is Isla Gordon, a reformed party girl turned business executive, who is unexpectedly appointed team president of her family’s basketball team, the Los Angeles Waves. Inspired by Jeanie Buss, the first female owner of a team to win an NBA championship, Hudson must revive the failing basketball franchise and stake a place in the male-dominated sports world. Also starring Brenda Song, Justin Theroux, Max Greenfield, and Chet Hanks, Running Point is sure to be a slam-dunk.

If you like award-winning documentaries: Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (DocPlay, February 24)

If you missed out on seeing Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat at the Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival fear not, this “densely detailed and fascinating film” is coming to DocPlay. Recently nominated for Best Documentary at the Oscars, Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat explores the 1961 CIA-backed assassination of Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba and how American jazz royalty were weaponised as a soft-power cultural smokescreen. The film, “as grimy and gripping as any spy novel” is an exhilarating must-watch for music nerds and history buffs.

Pick of the Flicks: Nickel Boys (Prime Video, February 27)

RaMell Ross’ ground-breaking adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s award-winning novel is up for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars next week. Described as “a sublime piece of film-making” and a “new American masterpiece”, Nickel Boys follows Elwood Curtis (Ethan Herisse) whose college dreams are shattered when he’s sentenced to an abusive institution in the Jim Crow south for an innocent misstep. Largely shot from the point of view of its protagonist, the film has been described as a “cinematic experience unlike any other.”

The rest

Netflix

Full Swing: Season 3 (February 25)

A Copenhagen Love Story (February 26)

Graveyard (February 27)

Running Point (February 27)

Demon City (February 27)

The Wrong Track (February 27)

Toxic Town (February 27)

Squad 36 (February 28)

Aitana: Metamorphosis (February 28)

TVNZ+

Australian Survivor: Brains vs Brawn II (February 24)

Miami Vice (February 24)

Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 (February 25)

Maximum Risk (February 25)

Double Team (February 25)

The Gone (February 25)

The Substance (February 27)

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. (February 27)

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (February 28)

ThreeNow

Sister Wives Season 11 Special: Christine and David’s Wedding (February 26)

Will Trent (February 24)

Neon

Pineapple Express (February 24)

With Honors (February 25)

Amadeus (February 26)

City Heat (February 27)

Sin City (February 28)

Baylen Out Loud (February 28)

Ben 10 S1-S2 (February 28)

Scooby Doo and Guess Who? (February 28)

We Bare Bears S1 (February 28)

The Tom and Jerry Show S2-S3 (February 28)

Mini Beat Power Rockers S2 (February 28)

Clarence S2 (February 28)

Heroic Quest of the Valiant Price Ivandoe S4 (February 28)

Unikitty S2 (February 28)

Prime Video

Nickel Boys (February 27)

Here (February 28)

Disney+

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (February 24)

A Real Pain (February 26)

Scamanda (February 26)

Apple TV+

Berlin ER (February 26)

Acorn/AMC+/Shudder

Outpost (March 1)

Daughter (March 1)

Children of the Corn (March 1)

Children of the Corn II (March 1)

Children of the Corn III (March 1)

DocPlay

Porcelain War (February 24)

Black Box Diaries (February 24)

No Other Land (February 24)

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (February 24)