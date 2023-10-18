Hilary Barry has missed out on a nomination for Best Presenter - News And Current Affairs at the New Zealand Television Awards. Photo / TVNZ

Egos will have been bruised this week in the world of news and entertainment, with the announcement of this year’s nominations for the New Zealand Television Awards.

One battle to watch is Best Presenter - News And Current Affairs, with nominations for Paddy Gower in his roles at Newshub and Three, including his show Paddy Gower Has Issues; Jack Tame for TVNZ 1′s Q+A and Jenny May-Clarkson for TVNZ 1′s Breakfast.

The trio’s nominations have left out some of the biggest names in news including:

Hilary Barry - Seven Sharp

Jesse Mulligan - The Project

Simon Dallow - 1News

Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts - Newshub

Matty McLean, Anna Burns-Francis and Chris Chang – Breakfast

Hilary Barry, Jesse Mulligan and Matty McLean missed out on a nomination for Best Presenter - News And Current Affairs at the New Zealand Television Awards. Photos / Instagram

Elsewhere, Paddy Gower Has Issues, has a nomination for Best Current Affairs Programme and Gower’s sidekick Karen O’Leary has picked up a nomination for Best Presenter Entertainment, for her work on the show.

O’Leary is in the category up against Sonia Gray in TVNZ 1′s Kids Wired Differently and Alice Snedden for Bad News on The Spinoff.

Spy is sure the networks will have all their teams cheering on their colleagues at the glamorous red carpet night at the Viaduct Events Centre on December 5, which will be hosted by actor and comedian Kura Forrester.

This year comedy looks a standout in the categories as Best Actress sees co-stars Madeleine Sami and Antonia Prebble up against each other for their roles as a pregnant couple in Three comedy Double Parked. Newcomer Amanaki Prescott-Faletau completes this category, gaining a nomination for her performance in Whakaata Māori’s Inky Pinky Ponky.

The critically acclaimed show stars Prescott-Faletau as a transgender or fakaleitī student Lisa, who starts her fourth high school after having to leave her previous three schools due to bullying. The show also has a nod for Best Drama and Best Pasifika Programme.

Paddy Gower and Karen O'Leary - on the set of Gower's new show. Photo / Three

Best Actor pitches Ireland against New Zealand once again this week and all three nominations are from TVNZ 1 dramas. Irish actor Richard Flood is nominated for The Gone - he is up against Kiwi actors Dominic Ona-Ariki for One Lane Bridge and Neill Rea for his long-running murder mystery series The Brokenwood Mysteries.

The Gone and The Brokenwood Mysteries are also up for Best Drama.

Flood’s co-star in The Gone, Irish actress Michelle Fairley is nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Also in the category are Sesilia Pusiaki for Inky Pinky Ponky and Katlyn Wong for TVNZ 2′s Princess of Chaos.

The Gone starring Acushla-Tara Kupe and Richard Flood is up for Best Drama. Photo / TVNZ.

Best Comedy has four nominations in the category including:

7 Days - Three

Homebound 3.0 - Three

Not Even - Sky Open

Educators -TVNZ 2

Best Māori Programme has Three’s The Hui up against Whakataa Māori’s Te Ao with Moana and RNZ’s NZ Wars, Stories of Wairau.

Best Original Reality Series has ThreeNow’s dating show Heartbreak Island competing with two TVNZ 1 shows, Unbreakable - about the ambitions of Kiwis with disabilities, and Stan Walker’s show about his family, The Walkers.

If your favourite entertainer hasn’t had a nod, your opportunity to do just that will be in the public vote in the 2023 Television Personality of the Year category, which will be announced soon.

The New Zealand Television Awards takes place on December 5.